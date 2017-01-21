Morrow logged just 13:17 of ice time during Friday's loss to Chicago.

The young defenseman has struggled to get into the lineup this season and has just a single assist for the year. Morrow has first-round pedigree, and he could slowly carve out a bigger role going forward. However, he's completely off the fantasy radar, and you'll want to take a wait-and-see approach in all virtual settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola