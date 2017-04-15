Morrow will be suited up for Game 2 on Saturday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Morrow hasn't played since Jan. 22, but will be in the line up for Game 2 against Ottawa. In 17 games for the Bruins this season, the 24-year-old has recorded only one assist and averaged 15:32 of ice time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...