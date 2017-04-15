Bruins' Joe Morrow: Will play Saturday
Morrow will be suited up for Game 2 on Saturday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Morrow hasn't played since Jan. 22, but will be in the line up for Game 2 against Ottawa. In 17 games for the Bruins this season, the 24-year-old has recorded only one assist and averaged 15:32 of ice time.
