Liles collected two assists during Monday's Game 3 loss to Ottawa.

Boston scored three second-period goals, and Liles assisted on the first two. He was a regular in the press box throughout the season and played just 12:24 during Game 3, so don't let this offensive outburst fool you. Liles could return to being a healthy scratch in short order if the Boston blue line gets someone back from injury for Game 4.