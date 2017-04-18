Bruins' John-Michael Liles: Chips in rare offense in Game 3
Liles collected two assists during Monday's Game 3 loss to Ottawa.
Boston scored three second-period goals, and Liles assisted on the first two. He was a regular in the press box throughout the season and played just 12:24 during Game 3, so don't let this offensive outburst fool you. Liles could return to being a healthy scratch in short order if the Boston blue line gets someone back from injury for Game 4.
