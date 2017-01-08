Liles (concussion) could return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Hurricanes.

Per coach Claude Julien, a decision on that front will be made after warmups Sunday, though with just five helpers over 22 games to date, Liles -- who the Bruins acquired from Carolina last February -- is off the fantasy radar in most formats.

