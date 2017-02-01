Bruins' John-Michael Liles: Healthy scratch Tuesday
Liles was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.
With the Bruins' top blueliners healthy at the moment, Liles and Joe Morrow are currently the odd men out of the lineup. Liles is presumably the next man up, however, the next time injuries hit. Through 29 games this season, the 36-year-old rearguard has logged five assists.
