Coach Claude Julien suggested that Liles (concussion) is inching toward a return to action. "I think he feels good enough that we'll probably have to make a decision on him sometime soon," Julien noted Friday.

Liles, who suffered what the Boston Herald describes as a severe concussion back on Nov. 27, could add some veteran depth and leadership to the Bruins' blue line once he's available, but the 36-year-old hasn't been much of a fantasy factor this season, having logged five helpers over 22 games.