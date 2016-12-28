Bruins' John-Michael Liles: Making progress
Liles (concussion) practiced Wednesday.
Liles -- who remains listed on IR -- worked on the Bruins' spare blueliner pairing with Joe Morrow on Wednesday, suggesting that the team is easing the veteran back into the mix and that his return is not yet imminent. Liles suffered what the Boston Herald describes as a severe concussion back on Nov. 27.
