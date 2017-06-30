Bruins' John-Michael Liles: Won't be re-signed
GM Don Sweeney confirmed that Liles is not in the Bruins' plans for the coming season, CSN New England reports.
The veteran blueliner will thus look to catch on with another team once free agency opens this weekend. Liles is coming off a 2016-17 campaign in which he logged five helpers in 36 regular-season games for the Bruins. At this stage of his career, Liles' fantasy value is modest, but the 36-year-old can still provide valuable blue-line depth and experience wherever he lands.
