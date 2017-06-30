Bruins' John-Michael Liles: Won't be re-signed

GM Don Sweeney confirmed that Liles is not in the Bruins' plans for the coming season, CSN New England reports.

The veteran blueliner will thus look to catch on with another team once free agency opens this weekend. Liles is coming off a 2016-17 campaign in which he logged five helpers in 36 regular-season games for the Bruins. At this stage of his career, Liles' fantasy value is modest, but the 36-year-old can still provide valuable blue-line depth and experience wherever he lands.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...