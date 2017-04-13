Koppanen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Thursday.

Since being selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Koppanen has been playing with Ilves U20 in Finland's top junior league. The 19-year-old posted impressive numbers there this season, scoring 23 goals and assisting on 31 while playing sound defense (as his plus-28 rating will attest). The deal does not commence until the 2017-18 season, so the 6-foot-5, 194-pounder will look to make a name for himself in the NHL once the Bruins open camp this fall.

