Szwarz inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Saturday.

Szwarz has 35 NHL contests under his belt in which he notched four goals and 21 PIM. This past season with AHL Providence, the former fourth-round pick racked up an impressive 54 points in 65 outings along with a plus-20 rating. If the 26-year-old can continue to perform in the minors, it won't be long before he gets promoted to the big club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...