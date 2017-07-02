Szwarz inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Saturday.

Szwarz has 35 NHL contests under his belt in which he notched four goals and 21 PIM. This past season with AHL Providence, the former fourth-round pick racked up an impressive 54 points in 65 outings along with a plus-20 rating. If the 26-year-old can continue to perform in the minors, it won't be long before he gets promoted to the big club.