Miller (concussion) will be available for Tuesday night's game against the Red Wings, per coach Claude Julien.

Miller appears ready to return to action after a four-game absence and is projected to re-form the third defensive pairing with the returning Colin Miller (lower body). The 29-year-old returns to a struggling Bruins squad that could really use the defensive depth, having lost its last four contests and having allowed 15 goals over that span.