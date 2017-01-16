Bruins' Kevan Miller: Sidelined Monday
Miller (concussion) won't play Monday against the Islanders.
With both Kevan and Colin Miller out of action, John-Michael Liles and Joe Morrow are slated to serve as the Bruins' third defensive pairing in Monday's contest.
