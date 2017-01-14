Miller exited Saturday's game against the Flyers with an upper-body injury and will not return.

Miller absorbed a hard hit into the boards by Jakub Voracek, ending his day after logging just 7:42 of ice time. By default, he's day-to-day until more information is released by the team. The Bruins won't play again until Monday.

