Miller scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

In his return to action from a four-game absence due to a concussion, Miller logged 15:05 worth of ice time, en route to recording his fourth point overall in 27 games to date. The 29-year-old adds grit and physicality to the Bruins' blue line, but Miller's limited upside on offense keeps him off the radar in most fantasy formats.