Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Back with Providence
Subban practiced with AHL Providence on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the Providence Journal reports.
Subban had been up with the big club to provide an emergency option behind Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin, but he's back in the minors for now. While it's possible that either Subban or Zane McIntyre might be back with Boston as the postseason progresses, neither keeper would be in line to receive a start unless both Rask and Khudobin were unavailable.
