Subban was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Friday.

With Zane McIntyre reassigned to the minors Thursday, it's Subban's turn to serve as the third goalie for the playoffs. While this could be an indication that one of the two goalies ahead of him is ailing, it's not uncommon for teams to carry three goalies during the playoffs, so there may be absolutely nothing to worry about. Subban was not sharp in his only start for Boston this season, allowing three goals on 16 shots in a loss to the Wild on Oct 25, but it's not likely he'll suit up during the playoff run anyway.