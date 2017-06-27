Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Retained by Bruins
The Bruins have extended a qualifying offer to Subban, CSN New England reports.
The Bruins thus retain their rights to Subban, who is slated to become a restricted free agent. The 2012 first-rounder is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he logged an 11-14-1 record with a 2.41 GAA and .917 save percentage in 32 regular-season outings with AHL Providence. At this stage of his career, Subban continues to jostle for slotting on the Bruins' organizational goaltending depth chart with fellow prospect Zane McIntyre. At the NHL level, Tuukka Rask is signed for the next four seasons, while veteran backup Anton Khudobin is under contract for one more campaign.
