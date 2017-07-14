Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Secures two-year deal
Subban inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Friday.
With Anton Khudobin firmly cemented in the No. 2 role, Subban figures to spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with AHL Providence. The netminder saw action in one NHL contest last year in which he posted a .813 save percentage. The 23-year-old fared far better in the minors as he registered a 11-14-1 record with a 2.41 GAA.
