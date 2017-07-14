Play

Subban inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Friday.

With Anton Khudobin firmly cemented in the No. 2 role, Subban figures to spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with AHL Providence. The netminder saw action in one NHL contest last year in which he posted a .813 save percentage. The 23-year-old fared far better in the minors as he registered a 11-14-1 record with a 2.41 GAA.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...