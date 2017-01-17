Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Accompanies team on road trip

Beleskey (knee) will travel to Detroit ahead of Wednesday's game. "I haven't been told he's a go yet, but he's getting pretty close," Bruins coach Claude Julien said.

Beleskey has missed the last 22 games, and he's been on IR for over a month. Obviously, missing so much time has put a damper on his fantasy value, but the 28-year-old could prove to be an intriguing add once healthy, as he's been known to pad several categories. Five points in 24 games with a plus-6 rating represents his scant output through 15 games this campaign, but it's important to note that he dialed up 37 points and a career-high 260 hits last year -- if he can stay on the ice for a sustained period of time, there's a chance he becomes relevant again for fantasy purposes.