Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Returns to practice

Beleskey (knee) participated in Friday's practice.

Beleskey rotated in on the Bruins' second line at practice Friday, but he's not quite ready to play, with coach Claude Julien indicating that the winger has yet to be cleared for contact at this stage. Beleskey, who suffered a right knee injury back on Dec. 3, had logged two goals and five points to go along with 23 PIM in 24 games prior to that.