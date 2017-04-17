Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Scratched for Game 3
Beleskey is not in the lineup for Game 3 on Monday against the Senators as he is serving as a healthy scratch.
Beleskey saw a paltry 17:24 of ice time combined in the series' first two games, skating to a minus-2 and recording three shots on net, so it's not entirely surprising to see him spend Game 3 in the press box. With just eight points in 49 regular-season games in 2016-17, he shouldn't have been on too many playoff shortlists, anyway.
