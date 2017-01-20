Bruins' Matt Beleskey: Set to return Friday

Beleskey (knee) is slated to return to action Friday against Chicago.

Beleskey is thus set to officially come off IR in advance of Friday's 7:00 ET faceoff. Prior to sustaining a right knee injury back on Dec. 3, Beleskey had logged two goals and five points to go along with 23 PIM in 24 games. While his 2016-17 numbers are nothing special, the winger does bring consistent grit and compete level to the table and also possesses a degree of sharp-shooting ability that promises to bolster the depth of B's attack. Look for him to return to the mix Friday on the team's fourth line.

