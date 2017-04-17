Grzelcyk was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.

The blueliner has only played in two NHL games in his career, but in 70 AHL games he's tallied 32 points, proving himself a capable two-way defenseman. With all the banged-up Bruins defenders, Grzelcyk could get decent playing time in Monday's game if there's a worst-case scenario for all those players.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...