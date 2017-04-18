Grzelcyk was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Crzelcyk will head back down to the AHL after being called up Monday (along with Tommy Cross) in order to provide relief for the battered Bruins defensive core. He didn't see any ice time, but with Boston's uncertainty at defense, it isn't out of the question for the 23-year-old to get called up again if there are more injuries.

