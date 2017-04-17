Acciari (upper body) will suit up for Monday's Game 3 against Ottawa.

The former Providence College Friar will be making his postseason debut in Boston with the series knotted at one game apiece, and is projected to play on a line with Dominic Moore and Riley Nash. Acciari skated in 29 games with Boston this season, with his most effective stretch coming in the 10 games he played prior to being injured. He scored just two goals and three points during this span, but dished out 36 hits, with 30 of those coming in seven home games. Don't expect Acciari to make a big difference on the scoreboard himself, but his return improves the Bruins' forward group as a whole.