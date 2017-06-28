The Bruins have signed Acciari to a two-year, one-way contract worth $725,000 per season, the Boston Herald reports.

The 25-year-old forward, who had been slated to become a restricted free agent, will thus remain in the B's fold, profiling as a fourth-line fixture on team-friendly contract terms. With just two goals, six points and 24 PIM over the course of 48 career regular-season outings, Acciari is generally off the fantasy radar, but the 5-foot-10, 208-pounder is a hard hitter who brings plenty of grit and a consistent compete level to the table.