Acciari (upper body) is nearing a return to the lineup and could play Saturday's Game 2 in Ottawa, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

After the Bruins took the series opener 2-1 on Wednesday without second center David Krejci, Acciari could provide a boost to the Boston lineup if he's able to return Saturday. Though he shouldn't be relied upon to provide offense, Acciari's physical play and penalty-killing ability make him an upgrade over Sean Kuraly, who was an unexpected participant in Game 1.