Acciari (upper body) is nearing a return to the lineup and could play Saturday's Game 2 in Ottawa, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

After the Bruins took the series opener 2-1 on Wednesday without second center David Krejci, Acciari could provide a boost to the Boston lineup if he's able to return Saturday. Though he shouldn't be relied upon to provide offense, Acciari's physical play and penalty-killing ability make him an upgrade over Sean Kuraly, who was an unexpected participant in Game 1.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...