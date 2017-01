Acciarihas been assigned to AHL Providence.

Acciari, who has recorded two assists in 19 games for the Bruins, has now gone 38 NHL games overall without a tally. The 25-year-old brings grit to the table in his role as a fourth-liner, but he'll need to bring more offense in conjunction with that in order to cement his slot with the big club. Perhaps some productive outings at the AHL level will assist Acciari in that regard.