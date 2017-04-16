Coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Sunday that Acciai (upper body) "looks like he'll be available" for Monday's Game 3 matchup with the Senators.

Despite his availability, it sounds as though there's no guarantee he will dress for the tilt. More on the lineup should arise on game day, but his status shouldn't have much impact in fantasy playoff pools either way.

