Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Day-to-day with lower-body malady

Bergeron is officially day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The veteran's day-to-day designation suggests that his ailment is not too serious, though we have seen plenty of cases where that label is used as a simple placeholder until further medical tests can be performed. Bergeron reportedly missed practice Friday, calling into question his availability for Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs. Being without the pivot for any length of time could spell trouble for the B's, as he's a defensively responsible power-play specialist who has already collected six game-winning goals.