Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Finally heating up

Bergeron took eight shots on goal and picked up two assists on Brad Marchand goals (one an empty-netter) as well as a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

He's finally getting hot -- after scoring goals in consecutive games to close out the 2016 calendar year, he's opened 2017 with five points in as many contests. Bergeron's still shooting plentifully and playing for a Bruins team with plenty of offensive talent -- don't give up on him after a bad first half of the season.