Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: First two-point night in two-plus months

Bergeron notched a goal and a power-play assist, but also went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Edmonton.

Incredibly, this was just his second multi-point game of the season, with the other having come more than two months ago on Nov. 3. It's been a miserable first half for Bergeron, who's typically a reliable source of offense for the Bruins and fantasy owners alike; with just 15 points and a minus-3 rating in 38 games, he's been a season-ruining draft pick to this point. However, if there's anyone who can bounce back from such struggles, it's him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola