Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: First two-point night in two-plus months

Bergeron notched a goal and a power-play assist, but also went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Edmonton.

Incredibly, this was just his second multi-point game of the season, with the other having come more than two months ago on Nov. 3. It's been a miserable first half for Bergeron, who's typically a reliable source of offense for the Bruins and fantasy owners alike; with just 15 points and a minus-3 rating in 38 games, he's been a season-ruining draft pick to this point. However, if there's anyone who can bounce back from such struggles, it's him.