Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nets power-play goal in OT loss

Bergeron scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

It's Bergeron's first goal and second point of the postseason. He needs to be on the top of his game for the Bruins to make noise in the playoffs. So far, so good. The series is knotted at one.

