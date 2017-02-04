Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Says he's ready to roll

Bergeron (knee) made it through morning skate and ultimately declared himself fit to play Saturday night versus the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.

According to Mike Loftus of The Patriot Ledger, the veteran pivot said that he'll play "to the extent that he's allowed," which suggests that he could be limited. Bergeron was drilled by the puck on the inside of his knee in Wednesday's loss to Washington, but luckily it seems that he has avoided a serious injury. Still, conservative fantasy owners may want to take a wait-and-see approach with him.