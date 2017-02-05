Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scoring streak now at five games

Bergeron's point streak stands at five games and eight points (three goals, five assists) after he picked up three points in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Toronto. He scored a power-play goal and added two assists.

He had taken a shot off the knee Wednesday and that made him questionable for Saturday's tilt. But Bergeron needs more than a bruise to keep him down. The talented pivot has struggled to deliver offence this season, so this streak is a welcome sight.