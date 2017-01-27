Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Serves as special-teams ace in win

Bergeron notched a shorthanded assist and a power-play goal -- the eventual game-winner -- in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh.

The Bruins trailed 2-0 after the first period, but Bergeron helped out on Brad Marchand's early-second-period shortie to spark the comeback and then tallied an insurance goal early in the third that ended up turning into the game-winner. He's back to doing typical Bergeron stuff -- 12 points in his last 12 games. Here's hoping you didn't cut the 31-year-old when he was struggling.