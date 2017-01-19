Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Stays hot with three-point night

Bergeron scored a power-play goal and added two assists (one while shorthanded) during Monday's loss to Detroit.

Now up to five goals and 11 points through his past 11 games, Bergeron is heating up and putting his early-season struggles (five goals and 10 points through 34 games) in the rearview mirror. The fantasy arrow is pointing in the right direction again, and perhaps, there might still be a buy-low window open.