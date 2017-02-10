Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unloads four-point game on Sharks

Bergeron racked up a goal and three assists -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Sharks.

Remember when Bergeron started out the season with 10 points in his first 34 games? Well, he's been making up for lost time in a major way, particularly lately, as the star center has racked up a dozen points in his last six games. He's officially back.

