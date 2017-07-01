Postma (hernia) signed a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Bruins on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Postma provided some uncharacteristic offensive support in 2016-17 with the Jets, accumulating 14 points (one goal, 13 assists). Despite turning 28 in February, Postma doesn't have a long track record at the top level, playing no more than last year's 65 games in a single season. Given that track record and his absence from the power play, it's fairly safe to assume he won't enter fantasy equations next season. Postma also underwent sports hernia surgery in early April, but it doesn't sound as though it should impact his availability for the start of 2017-18.