Bruins' Paul Postma: Headed for Beantown on one-year pact
Postma (hernia) signed a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Bruins on Saturday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Postma provided some uncharacteristic offensive support in 2016-17 with the Jets, accumulating 14 points (one goal, 13 assists). Despite turning 28 in February, Postma doesn't have a long track record at the top level, playing no more than last year's 65 games in a single season. Given that track record and his absence from the power play, it's fairly safe to assume he won't enter fantasy equations next season. Postma also underwent sports hernia surgery in early April, but it doesn't sound as though it should impact his availability for the start of 2017-18.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...