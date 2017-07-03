Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Bouncing back from shoulder surgery
Cehlarik is bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, the Bruins' official site reports.
Per the report, Cehlarik, who turns 22 in August, is on track to be ready for training camp. The 2013 third-rounder spent most of last season with AHL Providence, recording 20 goals and 38 points in 49 games. In 11 games with the big club, Cehlarik recorded two assists. With a couple of slots up front in Boston now open, look for Cehlarik to compete with the likes of Austin Czarnik, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork for NHL work to start the coming season.
