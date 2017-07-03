Cehlarik is bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, the Bruins' official site reports.

Per the report, Cehlarik, who turns 22 in August, is on track to be ready for training camp. The 2013 third-rounder spent most of last season with AHL Providence, recording 20 goals and 38 points in 49 games. In 11 games with the big club, Cehlarik recorded two assists. With a couple of slots up front in Boston now open, look for Cehlarik to compete with the likes of Austin Czarnik, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Anders Bjork for NHL work to start the coming season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...