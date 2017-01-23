Cehlarik scored his 18th of the season (to go along with an assist) in AHL Providence's 5-2 loss to Hartford on Sunday, the Hartford Courant report.

Over his last three games, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound Cehlarik has logged four goals and six points. He's now tied for first (with Jordan Szwarz) in scoring for Providence with 30 points, 18 of which have been goals, over 36 contests. With the big club in the midst of a four-game skid, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if the 21-year-old was summoned to the NHL sooner rather than later.