Cehlarik was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was a third-round pick in 2013 and is enjoying his first season in North America, having produced 33 points in 40 games for Providence. Cehlarik has good size (6'2", 203 pounds), good hand skills, and is an above-average skater, which could make him in instant impact-type player for the Bruins. In his first practice with the team, Cehlarik skated on the second line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak, players who are more than capable of creating offensive chances for the rookie.