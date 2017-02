Cehlarik was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday.

Cehlarik notched two assists in his second career NHL game Sunday, but will return to the AHL during the club's bye week to see some extra ice time. Given his play just before the recess, the 21-year-old is a prime candidate for a recall ahead of the team's next contest Sunday when they embark on a four-game west coast road trip. If not, he's at least played effectively in his first taste of the NHL.