Nash scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Penguins, while seeing 14:57 worth of ice time.

Nash heads into the NHL All-Star break with three goals and nine points, to go along with a minus-5 rating over 52 games. Looking ahead, the 27-year-old's fantasy value figures to stay limited, as Nash is likely to remain locked into a bottom-six forward role for the Bruins, barring a rash of injuries up front.