Lindgren, who broke his leg late last season as a freshman at the University of Minnesota, has not participated in on-ice workouts at the Bruins' annual development camp, CSN New England reports.

Lindgren, who the Bruins selected 49th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he logged one goal and six assists in 32 games for Minnesota. The 19-year-old isn't a threat to crack the Boston roster in the short term, or make a fantasy splash in the long term, but he's described by CSN's Joe Haggerty as a "hard-nosed, high-character defenseman."

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...