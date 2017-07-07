Lindgren, who broke his leg late last season as a freshman at the University of Minnesota, has not participated in on-ice workouts at the Bruins' annual development camp, CSN New England reports.

Lindgren, who the Bruins selected 49th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he logged one goal and six assists in 32 games for Minnesota. The 19-year-old isn't a threat to crack the Boston roster in the short term, or make a fantasy splash in the long term, but he's described by CSN's Joe Haggerty as a "hard-nosed, high-character defenseman."