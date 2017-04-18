Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Collects power-play helper
Spooner registered a power-play assist during Monday's Game 3 loss to Ottawa.
Spooner also picked up a helper with the man advantage in Game 2, but he appears to be morphing into a bit of a power-play specialist in the series. His even-strength ice time was cut to just 7:14, which was the lowest among all Bruins. That's obviously not encouraging for his current fantasy value, regardless of his active two-game point streak.
