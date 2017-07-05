Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Heading for arbitration
Spooner has filed for salary arbitration, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
There's been plenty of speculation that Spooner could be moved ahead of the 2017-18 season, but the Bruins still opted to extend him a qualifying offer at the end of June to keep his rights. Spooner, however, will file for arbitration instead of agreeing to the qualifying offer, with the hope of arguing his way to a higher salary in front of a third-party arbiter. A hearing should be set for late-July, although the two sides can still negotiate an extension in the meantime. Spooner played in 78 games for the Bruins this past season, notching 11 goals and 39 points.
