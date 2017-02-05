Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Healthy scratch Saturday
Spooner is a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Austin Czarnik will be the third-line center with Spooner out. The Bruins are off after Saturday's game until Thursday, but it remains to be seen if this is a one night thing to maybe try and light a fire under Spooner, or if Czarnik will still be in the lineup come Thursday.
