Spooner is a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Toronto.

Austin Czarnik will be the third-line center with Spooner out. The Bruins are off after Saturday's game until Thursday, but it remains to be seen if this is a one night thing to maybe try and light a fire under Spooner, or if Czarnik will still be in the lineup come Thursday.

