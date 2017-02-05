Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Not actually scratched
Despite reports to the contrary, Spooner was not a healthy scratch Saturday against the Maple Leafs. Instead, Jimmy Hayes was scratched, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.
The initial report was that Austin Czarnik was taking Spooner's third-line center spot, with Spooner getting scratched. While Czarnik did get in the lineup, Spooner is still playing, and it is Hayes who is the odd man out for Saturday.
