Despite reports to the contrary, Spooner was not a healthy scratch Saturday against the Maple Leafs. Instead, Jimmy Hayes was scratched, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.

The initial report was that Austin Czarnik was taking Spooner's third-line center spot, with Spooner getting scratched. While Czarnik did get in the lineup, Spooner is still playing, and it is Hayes who is the odd man out for Saturday.