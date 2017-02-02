Spooner recorded an assist while seeing 13:53 worth of ice time in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Spooner, who saw 3:46 worth of man-advantage time in the contest, picked up his helper on a nifty feed that led to Brad Marchand's second power-play tally of the contest. While Spooner has seen duty up and down the B's lineup up front this season, for now he's back at his natural position, centering the team's third line, flanked by Matt Beleskey and Riley Nash. To date, the 25-year-old has logged seven goals and 25 points in 53 games, a rate of production that Spooner clearly has the speed/skill combo to outpace down the stretch.